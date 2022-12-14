Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The dawn of AI has come, and its implications for education couldn't be more significant

By Vitomir Kovanovic, Senior Lecturer in Learning Analytics, University of South Australia
AI models can now produce meaningful responses to exam and assignment questions. We’ll have to embrace them if we want the next few years to go smoothly.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
