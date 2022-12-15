Tolerance.ca
Andorra: Defamation charge against activist facing trial for speaking out about women’s rights must be dropped

By Amnesty International
“I won’t stop speaking out for women’s rights” vows woman rights defender An activist who faces a potential fine after speaking about abortion rights and women’s rights at a United Nations forum, should have the defamation charge against her dropped, Amnesty International said ahead of the organization’s participation in an event on sexual and reproductive […] The post Andorra: Defamation charge against activist facing trial for speaking out about women’s rights must be dropped appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


