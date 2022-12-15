Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sierra Leone: No diamond is worth the life of a community

By Amnesty International
The Sierra Leone government must continue to ensure that the human rights of people living close to the diamond mine exploited by Meya Mining in eastern Kono district are protected, Amnesty International said today. The organization also urged Meya Mining to fulfil its commitments to respond to community concerns.  Between 2018 and 2021, Amnesty International […] The post Sierra Leone: No diamond is worth the life of a community  appeared first on Amnesty International.


© Amnesty International -
