Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Nepal: End Mistreatment of Urban Poor

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A child awaits customers to sell cotton candy and balloons in Kathmandu, Nepal on November 19, 2022. © 2022 Sunil Pradhan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images (New York) – The policies of the Kathmandu Municipal Government toward street vendors, landless people, and begging are threatening the human rights of thousands of city residents, Human Rights Watch said today. They include the rights to work, to housing, and to an adequate standard of living. Recent campaigns by the city administration under Mayor Balendra Shah, who was elected in May 2022, have used the municipal…


© Human Rights Watch -
