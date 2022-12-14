Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Can sending fewer emails or emptying your inbox really help fight climate change?

By Luciano Rodrigues Viana, Doctorant en sciences de l'environnement, Département des sciences fondamentales, Université du Québec à Chicoutimi (UQAC)
Jean-François Boucher, Professeur, Eco-consulting, Université du Québec à Chicoutimi (UQAC)
Mohamed Cheriet, Professor, Engineering Department, École de technologie supérieure (ÉTS)
Share this article
The massive carbon footprint left behind by emails has been widely discussed by the media, but most of the time these discussions are exaggerated.

According to Agnès Pannier-Runacher, the French minister of energy transition, reducing the number of emails that are sent and deleting them would reduce the individual carbon footprint. News stories have voiced these ideas as well.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Even without strong powers, mayors find a way to get things done
~ 6 moments in African football in 2022 that will be talked about for years to come
~ How Indigenous philosophies can improve the way Canadians treat animals
~ Breaking bones in childhood more than doubles the odds of it happening again as an adult, study finds
~ Turkey: Court Convicts Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu
~ What’s so funny about race? — Podcast
~ Why would you dump a requirement for financial advisers to give advice that's in their client's best interests?
~ Spotting plastic waste from space and counting the fish in the seas: here's how AI can help protect the oceans
~ Sydney: A Biography is Louis Nowra's love letter to his adopted city
~ Why humans walk on two legs: a close look at chimpanzees puts some old theories to the test
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter