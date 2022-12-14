Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Turkey: Court Convicts Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Ekrem Imamoglu, mayor of Istanbul from Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), makes a speech in Istanbul days after his election victory in the re-run of the Istanbul mayoral election, June 27, 2019. © AP Photo/Emrah Gurel (Istanbul, December 14, 2022) – The conviction of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu and the ban on him holding elected political office imposed on the basis of a comment to the media should be seen for the violation of rights that it is and as an unjustified and politically calculated assault on Turkey’s political opposition in the…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
