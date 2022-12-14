Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Spotting plastic waste from space and counting the fish in the seas: here's how AI can help protect the oceans

By Philipp Bayer, Adjunct Research Fellow, UWA Oceans Institute, The University of Western Australia
Ahmed Elagali, Research associate, The University of Western Australia
Julie Robidart, Adjunct Senior Research Fellow, UWA Oceans Institute, The University of Western Australia
Kate Marie Quigley, Adjunct Senior Research Fellow, James Cook University
Share this article
Humans are expert pattern-finders. But artificial intelligence tools are better at trawling through vast data sets to find anything from waste dumps to heat-tolerant corals.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ What’s so funny about race? — Podcast
~ Why would you dump a requirement for financial advisers to give advice that's in their client's best interests?
~ Sydney: A Biography is Louis Nowra's love letter to his adopted city
~ Why humans walk on two legs: a close look at chimpanzees puts some old theories to the test
~ Most assume writing systems get simpler. But 3,600 years of Chinese writing show it’s getting increasingly complex
~ Unregistered NDIS providers are in the firing line – but lots of participants have good reasons for using them
~ Australia needs much more solar and wind power, but where are the best sites? We mapped them all
~ Housing Unaffordable for Half of US Renters
~ Buying gifts? Why ‘buy now, pay later’ could be a dangerous option for many holiday shoppers
~ Are prices real? How ghosts of calculus and physics influenced what we pay for things today
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter