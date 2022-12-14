Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sydney: A Biography is Louis Nowra's love letter to his adopted city

By Paul Ashton, Professor of Public History, University of Technology Sydney
Share this article
Louis Nowra’s inspired biography of Sydney starts with a surprise visit to the city. He grew up in a housing commission estate in Melbourne. In 1959, while on a trip with his father to Wollongong in a truck to pick up a load of coke (for fireplaces, not drinking), his father took a detour – to Sydney. Nowra was nine.

After being driven through congested inner-city streets, he found himself on the Sydney Harbour Bridge. His amazement rendered him speechless. The massive grey steel structure and granite pylons provided a stunning contrast to the emerald-green harbour. Nowra’s passion…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ What’s so funny about race? — Podcast
~ Why would you dump a requirement for financial advisers to give advice that's in their client's best interests?
~ Spotting plastic waste from space and counting the fish in the seas: here's how AI can help protect the oceans
~ Why humans walk on two legs: a close look at chimpanzees puts some old theories to the test
~ Most assume writing systems get simpler. But 3,600 years of Chinese writing show it’s getting increasingly complex
~ Unregistered NDIS providers are in the firing line – but lots of participants have good reasons for using them
~ Australia needs much more solar and wind power, but where are the best sites? We mapped them all
~ Housing Unaffordable for Half of US Renters
~ Buying gifts? Why ‘buy now, pay later’ could be a dangerous option for many holiday shoppers
~ Are prices real? How ghosts of calculus and physics influenced what we pay for things today
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter