Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Unregistered NDIS providers are in the firing line – but lots of participants have good reasons for using them

By Helen Dickinson, Professor, Public Service Research, UNSW Sydney
Raelene West, Social Researcher, UNSW Sydney
Sophie Yates, Research Fellow, UNSW Sydney
There has been a lot of debate recently about the quality, safety and cost of National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) services. Some of it relates to the types of providers people purchase services from.

Some NDIS service providers are registered with the NDIS Quality and Safeguards Commission. To be registered, service providers must undertake compliance and auditing processes,…The Conversation


