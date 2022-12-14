Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Housing Unaffordable for Half of US Renters

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image View from Jersey City to Manhattan in New York City, October 21, 2022. © 2022 Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via AP Photo New survey data released last week by the United States Census Bureau found that housing payments for about half of all US renters were unaffordable in 2021 under guidelines set by the US Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). The American Community Survey (ACS), an annual survey sent to more than 3.5 million households by the US Census Bureau, collected data to estimate the percent of household income spent on gross rent, which includes both…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Buying gifts? Why ‘buy now, pay later’ could be a dangerous option for many holiday shoppers
~ Are prices real? How ghosts of calculus and physics influenced what we pay for things today
~ Insects may feel pain, says growing evidence – here’s what this means for animal welfare laws
~ 1.5°C: where the target came from – and why we're losing sight of its importance
~ A brief history of Yorkshire puddings – and why they technically shouldn't feature in a traditional Christmas dinner
~ Five historical hot cocktails that are perfect for cold weather
~ Nuclear fusion: how scientists can turn latest breakthrough into a new clean power source
~ Trump backers are lining up to block Republican frontrunner for new House speaker
~ UK Should Protect the Rights to Protest and Strike, not Undermine Them
~ South African Leadership Makes Moves to Decriminalize Sex Work
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter