Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Are prices real? How ghosts of calculus and physics influenced what we pay for things today

By Ittay Weiss, Mathematician, University of Portsmouth
Samuel Lloyd-Lindholm, PhD student, Mathematics, University of Portsmouth
With inflation in the UK and around the world threatening to spiral out of control, prices of everything from milk to oil, energy and Christmas presents are a concern for most of us. Most people understand prices as simply the result of supply and demand – an agreement between sellers and buyers about how much something should cost.

But there’s more to these numbers, starting with the mathematically philosophical question: do prices even exist?

Suppose you are selling a…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
