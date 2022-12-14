Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

1.5°C: where the target came from – and why we're losing sight of its importance

By Piers Forster, Professor of Physical Climate Change; Director of the Priestley International Centre for Climate, University of Leeds
Share this article
The US economist William Nordhaus claimed as early as the 1970s, when scientific understanding of climate change was still taking shape, that warming of more than 2°C would “push global conditions past any point that any human civilisation had experienced”. By 1990, scientists had also weighed…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Buying gifts? Why ‘buy now, pay later’ could be a dangerous option for many holiday shoppers
~ Are prices real? How ghosts of calculus and physics influenced what we pay for things today
~ Insects may feel pain, says growing evidence – here’s what this means for animal welfare laws
~ A brief history of Yorkshire puddings – and why they technically shouldn't feature in a traditional Christmas dinner
~ Five historical hot cocktails that are perfect for cold weather
~ Nuclear fusion: how scientists can turn latest breakthrough into a new clean power source
~ Trump backers are lining up to block Republican frontrunner for new House speaker
~ UK Should Protect the Rights to Protest and Strike, not Undermine Them
~ South African Leadership Makes Moves to Decriminalize Sex Work
~ Qatar lobbying: European Parliament scandal shows urgent need for tighter regulations
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter