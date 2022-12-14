Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Five historical hot cocktails that are perfect for cold weather

By Anistatia Renard Miller, PhD in History, University of Bristol
Share this article
It is cold outside and there’s nothing quite like a hot drink to warm the cockles. In the history of British mixed concoctions, there are arguably more hot drinks than cold for one simple reason: central heating was not ubiquitous in the UK until the late 20th century. Before that, cold drinks were something of a novelty unless you frequented American bars, which specialised in iced drinks.

Here are five historical warming sips from Britain to see you through…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Buying gifts? Why ‘buy now, pay later’ could be a dangerous option for many holiday shoppers
~ Are prices real? How ghosts of calculus and physics influenced what we pay for things today
~ Insects may feel pain, says growing evidence – here’s what this means for animal welfare laws
~ 1.5°C: where the target came from – and why we're losing sight of its importance
~ A brief history of Yorkshire puddings – and why they technically shouldn't feature in a traditional Christmas dinner
~ Nuclear fusion: how scientists can turn latest breakthrough into a new clean power source
~ Trump backers are lining up to block Republican frontrunner for new House speaker
~ UK Should Protect the Rights to Protest and Strike, not Undermine Them
~ South African Leadership Makes Moves to Decriminalize Sex Work
~ Qatar lobbying: European Parliament scandal shows urgent need for tighter regulations
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter