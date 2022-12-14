Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

UK Should Protect the Rights to Protest and Strike, not Undermine Them

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Royal Mail workers hold placards and banners as they gather in Parliament Square, to hold a protest over pay and jobs, in London, December 9, 2022. © 2022 Alberto Pezzali/AP Images Under pressure to tackle what the media calls a “winter of discontent,” British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has promised “tough” new laws to limit proposed worker strikes. Although unclear what form these laws will take, if enacted they risk joining a roster of legislation aimed at criminalizing people’s right to protest. Britain finds itself in the grip of the worst cost-of-living crisis…


