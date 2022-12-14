Tolerance.ca
South African Leadership Makes Moves to Decriminalize Sex Work

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image South African women's rights groups and sex workers demonstrate outside the magistrate court in Johannesburg, South Africa, October 18, 2022. © 2022 AP Photo/Themba Hadebe The South African government has finally moved to decriminalize sex work as part of its efforts to combat increased reports of abuse against women, including gender based violence against sex workers. The step by South Africa’s cabinet to publish and seek public comment on a bill that would end criminalization of sex work brings achievement of a decades-long goal of South African sex worker rights…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
