Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Forced mass abortions are a new and disturbing phenomenon in Nigeria

By Akanni Ibukun Akinyemi, Professor of Demography and Social Statistics., Obafemi Awolowo University
Share this article
Nigeria classifies abortion as illegal except under certain medical circumstances. A recent investigation by Reuters news agency has alleged that, since 2013, the Nigerian military has run a secret mass abortion programme in the north-east of the country, where it is at war with the militant Islamic organisation Boko Haram. Ten thousand women were allegedly affected – the report claims the women had been raped and impregnated by Boko Haram insurgents. The military has


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Qatar lobbying: European Parliament scandal shows urgent need for tighter regulations
~ TB is once again the deadliest disease in Africa - what went wrong
~ Why I'm righting the wrongs of my early research and sharing my scientific data with local communities
~ Albanian migration has spurred a generation of artists to reflect on issues of identity and belonging
~ Understanding dishonesty in children – when, how and why do kids lie?
~ How Ireland's 'great reshuffle' could benefit women and older workers
~ The Catholic view on indulgences and how they work today
~ Social media always remembers – which makes moving on from a breakup that much harder
~ Mpox, AIDS and COVID-19 show the challenges of targeting public health messaging to specific groups without causing stigma
~ As viral infections skyrocket, masks are still a tried-and-true way to help keep yourself and others safe
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter
© 2022 Tolerance.ca® Inc. All reproduction rights reserved.

All information reproduced on the Web pages of www.tolerance.ca (including articles, images, photographs, and logos) is protected by intellectual property rights owned by Tolerance.ca® Inc. or, in certain cases, by its author. Any reproduction of the information for use other than personal use is prohibited. In particular, any alteration, widespread distribution, translation, sale, commercial exploitation or reutilization of the contents of the Web site, without the prior written permission of Tolerance.ca® Inc., is strictly forbidden. For information, please contact info@tolerance.ca

Tolerance.ca® Inc. is not responsible for external links nor for the contents of the advertisements appearing on Tolerance.ca®. Ads companies may use information about your visits to this web site in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you.
RSS