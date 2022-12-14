Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Understanding dishonesty in children – when, how and why do kids lie?

By Gadda Salhab, PhD Candidate, Forensic Psychology, University of Portsmouth
When asked if they peeked at a toy, 40% of children falsely confessed to peeking, even though they did not do so, in a recent study of lying in toddlers. When so many children made up falsehoods with no benefit, there is more to it than cheeky fibs.

The researchers, from Poland and Canada, tested children’s self-control at the age of 18 months by asking them not to peek at a toy. The same 252 children were tested again at age two and then again six months later. Only 35% of the young…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
