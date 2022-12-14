Social media always remembers – which makes moving on from a breakup that much harder
By Kate G. Blackburn, Post Doctoral Researcher, The University of Texas at Austin College of Liberal Arts
Leah E. LeFebvre, Associate Professor of Communication, University of Alabama
Nick Brody, Associate Professor of Communication Studies, University of Puget Sound
There was once a time when you could simply put old photos and love letters out of sight and out of mind. Editing your ex out of your digital life is a lot trickier.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, December 14, 2022