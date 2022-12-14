Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US Should Partner with African Rights Defenders, Not Just Leaders

By Human Rights Watch
On December 13, 2022, US President Joe Biden welcomed 50 delegations from 49 countries across the African continent, plus the African Union, to the US-African Leaders Summit. The Summit aimed to demonstrate US commitment to US-Africa relations, but the official agenda lacked a significant role for African human rights defenders. So Human Rights Watch and other groups decided to fill this gap. The day before the official event, Human Rights Watch hosted the African Human Rights Leaders Summit, alongside Amnesty International USA, Project on Middle East Democracy (POMED), and Humanity United. Rights…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
