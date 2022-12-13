Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What is a goblin?

By Marguerite Johnson, Professor of Classics, University of Newcastle
Share this article
Like all members of the category of ‘fey’, or the beings of the preternatural world, including fairies, elves, and pixies, goblins are renowned for being tricksy. In other words, best avoided.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Why does the Alzheimer's brain become insulin-resistant?
~ A major 'fusion breakthrough' was just officially announced in the US. But what does it actually mean?
~ Is it OK to prank your kids? Do they get it? And where’s the line?
~ Why fusion ignition is being hailed as a major breakthrough in fusion – a nuclear physicist explains
~ Barbados High Court Decriminalizes Gay Sex
~ Smart sanctions for a stupid war: The West finally gets clever about Russia
~ What Taylor Swift’s 'Anti-Hero' controversy can tell us about fatphobia in feminist politics
~ Fatal Beating by Police Roils the Philippines
~ Are snow days about to get buried by remote learning? Not quite -- but it depends on where you live
~ 25 Years of Garage review – music documentary falls prey to the same mistakes that killed the scene
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter