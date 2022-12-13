Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Fatal Beating by Police Roils the Philippines

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Philippine police officers with batons during a demonstration by youth group activists in Manilla, May 12, 2022. © 2022 Josefiel Rivera/AP Photo Police in the Philippines again appear responsible for the fatal beating of a man in their custody. Videos of the incident, which went viral, allegedly show Police Staff Sergeant Ronald Gamayon of the Southern Leyte provincial police beating Gilbert Ranes with his bare hands on a busy street in Maasin City. Ranes, a resident of nearby Macrohon town, was declared dead after being taken to the hospital. In another video, three…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
