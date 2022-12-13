Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Arctic Report Card 2022: The Arctic is getting rainier and seasons are shifting, with broad disturbances for people, ecosystems and wildlife

By Matthew L. Druckenmiller, Research Scientist, National Snow and Ice Data Center (NSIDC), Cooperative Institute for Research in Environmental Sciences (CIRES), University of Colorado Boulder
Rick Thoman, Alaska Climate Specialist, University of Alaska Fairbanks
Twila Moon, Deputy Lead Scientist, National Snow and Ice Data Center (NSIDC), Cooperative Institute for Research in Environmental Sciences (CIRES), University of Colorado Boulder
Share this article
In the Arctic, the freedom to travel, hunt and make day-to-day decisions is profoundly tied to cold and frozen conditions for much of the year. These conditions are rapidly changing as the Arctic warms.

The Arctic is now seeing more rainfall when historically it would be snowing. Sea ice that once protected coastlines from erosion during fall storms is forming later. And thinner river and lake ice is making travel by snowmobile increasingly life-threatening.

Ship traffic in the Arctic is also increasing, bringing new risks to fragile ecosystems, and the Greenland ice sheet…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Are snow days about to get buried by remote learning? Not quite -- but it depends on where you live
~ 25 Years of Garage review – music documentary falls prey to the same mistakes that killed the scene
~ Five reasons why interest rates can't go much higher
~ Five unusual energy-saving tips to help you slash your bills
~ Avatar: The Way of the Water review – tired climate clichés distract from Cameron’s vision
~ Our third COVID Christmas – here's how things might play out
~ COVID: what we know about new omicron variant BF.7
~ Six reasons Britain’s impending voter ID law is a bad idea
~ China and Russia’s uneven relationship can be explained with one word
~ Drawn to bustling markets, shops or malls this holiday season? Good vibes could explain it
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter