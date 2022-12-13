Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Five reasons why interest rates can't go much higher

By Alexander Tziamalis, Senior Lecturer in Economics, Sheffield Hallam University
Jean-Philippe Serbera, Associate professor in Finance, ESC Pau
Share this article
It’s decision time for central banks on interest rates again. The US Federal Reserve and European Central Bank (ECB) are set to announce their latest decisions on Wednesday 14, while the Bank of England (BoE) will go a day later.

After years of ultra-loose monetary policies, the Fed in particular has been aggressively raising interest rates during 2022 to counteract the inflation…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Are snow days about to get buried by remote learning? Not quite -- but it depends on where you live
~ 25 Years of Garage review – music documentary falls prey to the same mistakes that killed the scene
~ Arctic Report Card 2022: The Arctic is getting rainier and seasons are shifting, with broad disturbances for people, ecosystems and wildlife
~ Five unusual energy-saving tips to help you slash your bills
~ Avatar: The Way of the Water review – tired climate clichés distract from Cameron’s vision
~ Our third COVID Christmas – here's how things might play out
~ COVID: what we know about new omicron variant BF.7
~ Six reasons Britain’s impending voter ID law is a bad idea
~ China and Russia’s uneven relationship can be explained with one word
~ Drawn to bustling markets, shops or malls this holiday season? Good vibes could explain it
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter