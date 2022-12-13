Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Céline Dion reveals she has stiff person syndrome – an expert explains the condition

By Richard David Leslie, Professor of Diabetes and Autoimmunity, Queen Mary University of London
Share this article
In an emotional message, Céline Dion recently revealed to her Instagram followers that she has a rare condition called stiff person syndrome.

The condition has begun to affect the 54-year-old Canadian singer’s vocal cords and her walking. As a result, she has had to cancel her upcoming Courage tour, which was set to begin in Europe in February 2023.

Stiff person syndrome is a very rare condition, affecting about one…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Ukraine war: drones are transforming the conflict, bringing Russia on to the frontline
~ Child nutrition programmes can feed inequality: model from South Africa shows how context shapes lives
~ After 50 years, 'liberation theology' is still reshaping Catholicism and politics – but what is it?
~ Iranian protesters turn to TikTok to get their message past government censors
~ Has remote learning buried the snow day? Not quite – but it depends where you live
~ Timing matters for medications – your circadian rhythm influences how well treatments work and how much they might harm you
~ That annoying ringing, buzzing and hissing in the ear – a hearing specialist offers tips to turn down the tinnitus
~ 2022 was a rollercoaster for Nigeria – 4 essential reads on what went down and how to fix it
~ Africa's ports race is hyped as 'development' but also creates pathways for plunder
~ Hong Kong national anthem mixup causes chaos at international sporting events
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter