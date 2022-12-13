Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

That annoying ringing, buzzing and hissing in the ear – a hearing specialist offers tips to turn down the tinnitus

By Bradley Kesser, Professor of Otology and Neurotology, University of Virginia
Share this article
Not a week goes by when I don’t see someone in my clinic complaining of a strange and constant phantom sound in one of their ears, or in both ears. The noise is loud, distracting and scary – and it doesn’t go away.

The kind of sound varies from patient to patient: buzzing, blowing, hissing, ringing, roaring, rumbling, whooshing or a combination thereof. But whatever the sound, the condition is called tinnitus. And one thing tinnitus patients have in common is that the sound…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Ukraine war: drones are transforming the conflict, bringing Russia on to the frontline
~ Céline Dion reveals she has stiff person syndrome – an expert explains the condition
~ Child nutrition programmes can feed inequality: model from South Africa shows how context shapes lives
~ After 50 years, 'liberation theology' is still reshaping Catholicism and politics – but what is it?
~ Iranian protesters turn to TikTok to get their message past government censors
~ Has remote learning buried the snow day? Not quite – but it depends where you live
~ Timing matters for medications – your circadian rhythm influences how well treatments work and how much they might harm you
~ 2022 was a rollercoaster for Nigeria – 4 essential reads on what went down and how to fix it
~ Africa's ports race is hyped as 'development' but also creates pathways for plunder
~ Hong Kong national anthem mixup causes chaos at international sporting events
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter