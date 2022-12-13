Africa's ports race is hyped as 'development' but also creates pathways for plunder
By Ricardo Reboredo, Assistant Professor, Metropolitan University Prague
Elisa Gambino, Fellow, Department of International Relations, London School of Economics and Political Science
Ports have long been integral to Africa’s connectivity with the rest of the world. Yet over the last 15 years, a new stage in maritime infrastructure planning and development has begun. Between 2004 and 2019, over US$50 billion was spent on this infrastructure – roughly 13 times more than was spent between 1990 and 2004.
Ports reflect more than simple economic imperatives. They are crucial in creating and reinforcing social, political, and cultural systems. Infrastructure…
- Tuesday, December 13, 2022