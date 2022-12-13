Tolerance.ca
One in four homes is 'hard to decarbonise' – without help their inhabitants could get stuck in fuel poverty

By Aimee Ambrose, Professor of Energy Policy, Member of Fuel Poverty Evidence and Trustee of the Fuel Poverty Research Network, Sheffield Hallam University
Rokia Raslan, Associate Professor in Building Performance Simulation, UCL
Existing decarbonisation measures are often unsuitable for the least efficient homes – failing to improve their performance will trap vulnerable people in fuel poverty.The Conversation


