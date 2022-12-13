Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Sudan: Pact Omits Key Justice Reforms

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Sudanese demonstrators march in Khartoum, Sudan, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022 to protest a deal signed between the country’s main pro-democracy group and its ruling generals. © 2022 AP Photo/Marwan Ali (Nairobi) – Sudan’s political actors and international partners should ensure that progress on human rights and accountability for serious human rights violations are central to any new transition, Human Rights Watch said today. This includes an end to the violent crackdown against peaceful protesters, releasing arbitrarily detained protesters, and taking concrete steps to…


© Human Rights Watch -
