Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine: Apparent Cluster Munitions Hit Kherson

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The fragmentation pattern left by an apparent cluster munition impact during an attack on a populated neighborhood in Kherson city on November 21 that wounded three civilians, November 22, 2022.  © 2022 Belkis Wille/Human Rights Watch                        © (Kyiv, December 13, 2022) – Russian forces have apparently used cluster munitions on civilian populated areas of Kherson at least three times since they retreated from the city, Human Rights Watch said today. These were part of a series of attacks on the city that resulted in civilian casualties. “Residents of…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
