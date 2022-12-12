Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The High Court and the Ombudsman have found fault with NZ’s MIQ system – should the government apologise?

By Alexander Gillespie, Professor of Law, University of Waikato
Share this article
New Zealand’s MIQ system has been found ‘unreasonable’ yet still broadly justified. And just like the decisions that drove the COVID response, any apology will be more about politics than the law.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The Prime Minister's Literary Awards have proved contentious, but this year's winners are worth celebrating
~ Get ready, a spectacular meteor shower is hitting our skies in the next few days
~ Digital technologies for biodiversity protection and climate action: Solution or COP out?
~ 6 dead, including 2 police, in Queensland shooting. How dangerous is policing in Australia?
~ With so many GPs leaving the profession, how can I find a new one?
~ Artworks are more than just plot clues in The White Lotus season 2 - they are the show’s silent witnesses
~ Tajikistan: Long Sentences for Autonomous Region Activists
~ NZ's proposed pumped storage hydropower project will cost billions – here's how to make it worthwhile
~ Sex, comedy and vulnerability: Latecomers on SBS is an important shift in disability representation
~ When Geraldine Brooks writes about Tim Winton, you can hear the axes grind
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter