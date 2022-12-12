Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

6 dead, including 2 police, in Queensland shooting. How dangerous is policing in Australia?

By Terry Goldsworthy, Associate Professor in Criminal Justice and Criminology, Bond University
On Monday night, two police officers, Constable Rachel McCrow, 26, and Constable Matthew Arnold, 29, were shot and killed, and two other officers were injured, after being ambushed by offenders at a remote property in Wieambilla, in Queensland’s Western Downs. A civilian was also shot and killed. Specialist police then arrived at the scene, where they shot and killed three suspects, two men and a woman.

Such event are relatively rare in Australia,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
