Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Tajikistan: Long Sentences for Autonomous Region Activists

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image The Tajikistan flag. © 2022 Maksim Konstantinov, Sipa via AP Images (Berlin, December 13, 2022) – Six civil society activists from the Gorno-Badakshan Autonomous Region in Tajikistan, detained in connection with protests in May 2022, have received lengthy prison terms after closed, unfair trials, Human Rights Watch said today. Among them is Ulfatkhonim Mamadshoeva, a 65-year-old independent journalist and civil rights activist, who was sentenced to 21 years in prison on charges of conspiring against the state and organizing the protests. Her former husband, Kholbash…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Get ready, a spectacular meteor shower is hitting our skies in the next few days
~ Digital technologies for biodiversity protection and climate action: Solution or COP out?
~ 6 dead, including 2 police, in Queensland shooting. How dangerous is policing in Australia?
~ With so many GPs leaving the profession, how can I find a new one?
~ Artworks are more than just plot clues in The White Lotus season 2 - they are the show’s silent witnesses
~ NZ's proposed pumped storage hydropower project will cost billions – here's how to make it worthwhile
~ Sex, comedy and vulnerability: Latecomers on SBS is an important shift in disability representation
~ When Geraldine Brooks writes about Tim Winton, you can hear the axes grind
~ Is it ever okay for journalists to lie to get a story?
~ 'Complete elation' greeted Plibersek's big plans to protect nature - but hurdles litter the path
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter