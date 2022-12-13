Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Iran: Death Sentences Against Protesters

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
(Beirut) – Iranian authorities’ execution of two men in connection with widespread antigovernment protests is a gross miscarriage of justice and a dangerous escalation, Human Rights Watch said today. According to human rights groups, revolutionary courts of first instance have issued at least 11 other protest-related death sentences and are expected to try dozens more people, including children, for charges that can carry the death penalty. The charges against the protesters have included vaguely defined national security charges such as enmity against God (Moharebeh), corruption on earth (Ifsad…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Sudan: Pact Omits Key Justice Reforms
~ Ukraine: Apparent Cluster Munitions Hit Kherson
~ The effects of internet shutdowns on public mobilization
~ Hong Kong: Media Tycoon Trial a Travesty
~ The Prime Minister's Literary Awards have proved contentious, but this year's winners are worth celebrating
~ The High Court and the Ombudsman have found fault with NZ’s MIQ system – should the government apologise?
~ Get ready, a spectacular meteor shower is hitting our skies in the next few days
~ Digital technologies for biodiversity protection and climate action: Solution or COP out?
~ 6 dead, including 2 police, in Queensland shooting. How dangerous is policing in Australia?
~ With so many GPs leaving the profession, how can I find a new one?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter