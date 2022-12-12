NZ's proposed pumped storage hydropower project will cost billions – here's how to make it worthwhile
By Alan Brent, Professor and Chair in Sustainable Energy Systems, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Gregory Guyot, Associate researcher in Fluid Mechanics Energetics Process and Civil Engineering (PhD-Ing), Université Grenoble Alpes (UGA)
If the proposed pumped hydro scheme at Onslow goes ahead and is managed well, it could be a major asset to diversify a low-carbon, self-resilient economy in Aotearoa New Zealand.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, December 12, 2022