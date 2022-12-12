Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

'Complete elation' greeted Plibersek's big plans to protect nature - but hurdles litter the path

By Peter Burnett, Honorary Associate Professor, ANU College of Law, Australian National University
Federal Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek has announced a much-anticipated overhaul of Australia’s national environment law. The plan is rich with welcome new policies – but the path to change is littered with hurdles.

The changes largely follow the recommendations of a major review of the law, known as the Environmental Protection and Biodiversity Conservation (EPBC) Act.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
