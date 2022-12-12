Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

For the first time ever, we have a complete skull description of a true fossil giant wombat

By Julien Louys, Deputy Director, Australian Research Centre for Human Evolution, Griffith University
Gilbert Price, Lecturer in Palaeontology, The University of Queensland
Mathieu Duval, Ramón y Cajal (Senior) Research Fellow, Centro Nacional de Investigación sobre la Evolución Humana (CENIEH)
Robin Beck, Lecturer in Biology, University of Salford
Share this article
80,000 years ago, Australia’s landscape was dominated by much larger versions of today’s marsupials – including enigmatic and enormous wombats.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ NZ's proposed pumped storage hydropower project will cost billions – here's how to make it worthwhile
~ Sex, comedy and vulnerability: Latecomers on SBS is an important shift in disability representation
~ When Geraldine Brooks writes about Tim Winton, you can hear the axes grind
~ Is it ever okay for journalists to lie to get a story?
~ 'Complete elation' greeted Plibersek's big plans to protect nature - but hurdles litter the path
~ Seeing a psychologist on Medicare? Soon you'll be back to 10 sessions. But we know that's not often enough
~ How FTX Australia was able to get away with claiming it was 'ASIC-licenced'
~ Disappointed by your year 12 result? A university expert and a clinical psychologist share advice on what to do next
~ Immigrants could be the solution to Canada's labour shortage, but they need to be supported
~ Elon Musk's archaic management style prioritizes profit over people
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter