For the first time ever, we have a complete skull description of a true fossil giant wombat
By Julien Louys, Deputy Director, Australian Research Centre for Human Evolution, Griffith University
Gilbert Price, Lecturer in Palaeontology, The University of Queensland
Mathieu Duval, Ramón y Cajal (Senior) Research Fellow, Centro Nacional de Investigación sobre la Evolución Humana (CENIEH)
Robin Beck, Lecturer in Biology, University of Salford
80,000 years ago, Australia’s landscape was dominated by much larger versions of today’s marsupials – including enigmatic and enormous wombats.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, December 12, 2022