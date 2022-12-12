Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Married to the mob: what the lives of two Camorra women tell us about how to challenge the power of the mafia

By Felia Allum, Professor of comparative organised crime and corruption., University of Bath
Share this article
In contrast to their depiction in most mafia films, women are an integral part of these groups with their own criminal knowledge and capacity for violenceThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Peru: Crisis in the country must be addressed with full respect for human rights
~ Iran: Public execution of Majidreza Rahnavard exposes authorities’ revenge killings
~ Procrastination: the cognitive biases that enable it – and why it's sometimes useful
~ TikTok’s use of music poses a threat to artistic diversity – an expert explains why
~ Short bursts of physical activity during daily life may lower risk of premature death – new research
~ Canada's space technology and innovations are a crucial contribution to the Artemis missions
~ World Cup 2022: crunching 150 years of big data to predict the winner
~ US-Africa summit: four things African leaders should try to get out of it
~ Tunisia: Cybercrime law investigations expose new threats to freedom of expression
~ Shark fishing is a global problem that demands local solutions
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter