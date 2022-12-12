Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US-Africa summit: four things African leaders should try to get out of it

By Christopher Isike, Director, African Centre for the Study of the United States, University of Pretoria
US president Joe Biden will be hosting African leaders at this week’s summit, as a group. This has its advantages. The 50 African leaders have the opportunity to articulate their common interests and adopt common positions at the gathering in Washington, DC.

The priorities they should be focusing on are the following.

African Union membership of the G20 group of the world’s largest economies. It is important for Africa to be represented in international conversations that concern the global…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
