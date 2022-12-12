Tolerance.ca
How poetry can help address the climate crisis

By Sam Illingworth, Associate Professor, Edinburgh Napier University
I want to leap up at the three-nation parley
In Whitehorse, Yukon, to warn them the radionuclides
absorbed from the lichen they live on may kill them
if they don’t drown in droves in crossings flooded
out by hydroelectric stations, or slowly
starve to death behind oil pipelines that posit
behavioural barriers they dare not soar over
or burst their aortas trying. I want to advise the species
to set up new herds, to mingle and multiply.


From With The Caribou by Maxine Kumin

The worsening…The Conversation


© The Conversation
