Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Lab-grown blood used in transfusion for first time – here are three other ways that making organs could change healthcare

By Adam Taylor, Professor and Director of the Clinical Anatomy Learning Centre, Lancaster University
Share this article
Human volunteers have received the first-ever transfusion of lab grown red blood cells in a groundbreaking scientific first. Volunteers received about 5ml-10ml of blood (around 1-2 teaspoons), which contained around 15 billion red blood cells. So far, volunteers who received the lab-grown blood cells are reported to be in good health.

To grow these red blood cells, researchers first extracted stem cells from a blood sample.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Tunisia: Cybercrime law investigations expose new threats to freedom of expression
~ Shark fishing is a global problem that demands local solutions
~ Five things you can do to save energy if you rent your home
~ How poetry can help address the climate crisis
~ Ghana had a bad time in 2022 – 4 reads to catch up on what happened
~ Do accents disappear?
~ How are books made?
~ About one-third of the food Americans buy is wasted, hurting the climate and consumers' wallets
~ Local nonprofits play a key role in recovery from disasters – while also having to get back on their own feet
~ China's loosened COVID-19 policies – following years of aggressive lockdowns and quarantines – have left the country vulnerable
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter