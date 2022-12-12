Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Nigeria failed to qualify for the World Cup 2022 – blame their disdain for football school structures and development

By Isiaka Oladele Oladipo, Professor of Sports and Exercise Physiology, University of Ibadan
Nigeria’s national men’s football team is absent from this year’s World Cup in Qatar. It is only the second time since its first appearance in the tournament in 1994 that the Super Eagles failed to qualify. Sports scientist and FIFA physical fitness instructor Isiaka Oladele Oladipo explains why the team missed out and what it must do to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

Why didn’t Nigeria qualify for the 2022 World Cup?


It was not a day’s failure. It started a while before…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
