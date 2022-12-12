Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Azerbaijan arrests prominent political activist ahead of International Human Rights Day

By Arzu Geybullayeva
Prominent activist Bakhtiyar Hajiyev is facing a possible three-year jail sentence if found guilty on two separate charges — hooliganism and contempt of court. Activists say the arrest is politically motivated.


© Global Voices -
