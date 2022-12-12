Tolerance.ca
FIFA misleading world on remedy for migrant workers

By Amnesty International
FIFA is still failing to fulfill its human rights responsibilities by refusing to commit to compensate migrant workers and their families for abuses while preparing and delivering the World Cup 2022 tournament in Qatar, Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International, FairSquare, and Equidem said today.  Since June, following a coalition of organizations' call for remedy for migrant workers,


© Amnesty International -
