Human Rights Observatory

Australian PM Anthony Albanese adds to growing political pressure to #FreeJulianAssange

By Kevin Rennie
The Australian PM has finally talked about Julian Assange ... and while distancing himself from Assange’s well-motivated actions, has said he has raised it with representatives of the US administration.


