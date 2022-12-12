Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Thousands more Australians died in 2022 than expected. COVID was behind the majority of them

By Adrian Esterman, Professor of Biostatistics and Epidemiology, University of South Australia
Share this article
There were deaths from COVID and deaths with COVID – but other deaths are also likely linked to the virus’s impact on our health and our medical care.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ EU: Frontex Complicit in Abuse in Libya
~ Lebanon: Rising Poverty, Hunger Amid Economic Crisis
~ FIFA Misleading World on Remedy for Migrant Workers
~ 'I want people to be afraid of the women I dress': the celebrated – and often controversial – designs of Alexander McQueen
~ Will AI decide if you get your next job? Without legal regulation, you may never even know
~ 'I thought crypto exchanges were safe': the lesson in FTX's collapse
~ 'We are only passing through': stories about memory, mortality and the effort of being alive
~ How many Australians are going hungry? We don't know for sure, and that's a big part of the problem
~ Indonesia's climate target still got the worst rating despite being “more ambitious”
~ 'An arts engagement that's changed their life': the magic of arts and health
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter