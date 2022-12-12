Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Will AI decide if you get your next job? Without legal regulation, you may never even know

By Natalie Sheard, Lawyer and PhD Candidate, La Trobe University
The use of artificial intelligence (AI) and other automated decision-making tools in recruitment is on the rise among Australian organisations. However, research shows these tools may be unreliable and discriminatory, and in some cases rely on discredited science.

At present, Australia has no specific laws to regulate how these tools operate or how organisations may use them.

The closest thing we have is new guidance for employers in the public…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
