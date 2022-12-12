Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Lebanon: Rising Poverty, Hunger Amid Economic Crisis

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image People wait in line at a bakery in Beirut, Lebanon, July 2022. © 2022 Hussam Shbaro/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images (Beirut) – The majority of people in Lebanon are unable to secure their social and economic rights amid a deepening economic crisis, with low-income households bearing the brunt, Human Rights Watch said today. Lebanon’s national government and the World Bank should take urgent action to invest in a rights-based social protection system that ensures an adequate standard of living for everyone. New research by Human Rights Watch has thrown light on the alarming…


© Human Rights Watch -
