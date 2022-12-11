Tolerance.ca
How many Australians are going hungry? We don't know for sure, and that's a big part of the problem

By Katherine Kent, Lecturer in Public Health, Western Sydney University
Fiona McKay, Associate Professor of Health Equity, Deakin University
Miriam Williams, Senior Lecturer, Macquarie School of Social Sciences, Macquarie University
Stephanie Godrich, Senior Lecturer in Public Health (Nutrition), Edith Cowan University
Sue Kleve, Senior Lecturer, Nutrition Dietetics & Food, Monash University
A country of plenty like Australia should be able to ensure no one is denied their right to adequate food. But food insecurity is on the rise, and we aren’t even properly monitoring the problem.The Conversation


