Tradition and innovation: how we are documenting sign language in a Gurindji community in northern Australia
By Jennifer Green, Postdoctoral Fellow In Australian Sign Languages, The University of Melbourne
Cassandra Algy, Research Assistant, Indigenous Knowledge
Felicity Meakins, Professor of Linguistics, The University of Queensland
Some people are surprised when they first hear about Australian Indigenous sign languages.
While the broader community is increasingly aware of the richness of First Nations spoken languages, sign has generally been below the radar until recently. Yet sign languages are widespread, culturally valued and of great antiquity.
Sign appears in records that go back to the early days of colonisation. Some even speculate that the
- Sunday, December 11, 2022