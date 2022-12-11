Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

'I thought crypto exchanges were safe': the lesson for everyone in FTX's collapse

By Paul Mazzola, Lecturer Banking and Finance, Faculty of Business and Law, University of Wollongong
Mitchell Goroch, Cryptocurrency Trader and Researcher, University of Wollongong
Share this article
Anthony* (a friend) called a few weeks ago, deeply worried.

A deputy principal of a high school in Queensland, over the past year he spent hundreds of thousands of dollars buying cryptocurrencies, borrowing money using his home as equity.

But now all his assets, valued at A$600,000, were stuck in an account he couldn’t access.

He’d bought through FTX, the world’s third-biggest cryptocurrency exchange, endorsed by celebrities such as Seinfeld co-creator Larry David, basketball champions Steph Curry and Shaquille O’Neal, and tennis ace Naomi Osaka.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Tradition and innovation: how we are documenting sign language in a Gurindji community in northern Australia
~ Boxing empowered me to express my trauma – now, I help other abuse survivors do the same, combining it with creative writing
~ Did physicists make a wormhole in the lab? Not quite, but a new experiment hints at the future of quantum simulations
~ 'There's a lot of places where you can’t be seen': how bullying can be invisible to adults
~ Genetic research confirms your dog's breed influences its personality — but so do you
~ Is my RAT actually working? How to tell if your COVID test can detect Omicron
~ Forget net-zero: to halt global heating, aim for net-negative
~ Morocco at the World Cup: 6 driving forces behind a history-making win
~ 'Polycrisis' may be a buzzword, but it could help us tackle the world's woes
~ Beyond vaccine hesitancy: Understanding systemic barriers to getting vaccinated
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter